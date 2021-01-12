Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.61. 16,722,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 11,544,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,165,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 260,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 713,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

