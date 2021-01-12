Antiample Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Antiample token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $703,897.88 and $74.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00268760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00063372 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

Antiample Token Trading

Antiample can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

