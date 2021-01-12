Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $2.61. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 636,612 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 72.98 and a current ratio of 72.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

