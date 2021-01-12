Anyswap Market Cap Hits $2.34 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $774,596.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00272172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00063364 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00064596 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,783,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.