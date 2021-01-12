Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 11.2% Higher

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.53. 11,440,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 10,368,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Apache alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apache by 463.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apache by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.