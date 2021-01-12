APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,114 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 2.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.38% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.