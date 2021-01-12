APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,400 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 61,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

