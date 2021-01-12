APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $38.96 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 7.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $38,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 176,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

