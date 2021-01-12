APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $44.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $242.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.80.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

