APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

