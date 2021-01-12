APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 517.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $93.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

