APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 49,545 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,545 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust makes up 0.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.45% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

