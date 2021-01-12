APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes $2.19 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 0.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

