Apex (CPX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,827.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 54.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $376,717.91 and approximately $2,827.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 85.5% lower against the US dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

