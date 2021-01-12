Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Shares Up 11.7%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) shares shot up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.68. 4,946,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,648,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 195,943 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

