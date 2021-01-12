Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0009 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00094259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

