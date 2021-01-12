Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 38,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,335. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.