Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. 38,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,335. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

