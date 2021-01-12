Apollo Gold (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading Up 3.9%

Apollo Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

About Apollo Gold (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits in Canada. It has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties located in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile. Its Apolo property consists of 1 exploration and 12 exploitation concessions totaling 2,730 hectares; and SancarrÃ³n property consists of 4 exploration and 6 exploitation concessions totaling 2,700 hectares.

