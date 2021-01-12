AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0280

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $6.90 million and $137,248.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars.

