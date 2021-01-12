Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Up 190.7% in December

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 190.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

APLIF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 3,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,675. The company has a current ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

