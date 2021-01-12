Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 74,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 368,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,917,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

AAPL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. 86,918,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,557,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

