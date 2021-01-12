Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 128,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,899,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 34,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $128.71. 1,955,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

