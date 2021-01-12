Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

