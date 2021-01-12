Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $128.23. 4,048,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

