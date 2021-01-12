Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $51.00. Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 600,021 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In related news, insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

