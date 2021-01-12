Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.80. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,514,254 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.64 million and a P/E ratio of 40.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.28.

Get Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.