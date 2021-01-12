Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.27

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.27 and traded as high as $48.84. Aqua America shares last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 984,434 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America Company Profile (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

