Aragon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.50 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Aragon has a total market cap of $124.38 million and $34.50 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00009304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00043224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00371554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,455.98 or 0.04313974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

