ARAW One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 91.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $21,442.37 and $10.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 51% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00372111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.80 or 0.04395017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.