Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) (LON:ARCM) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) (LON:ARCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.80. Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 16,615,382 shares.

The company has a market cap of £39.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.62.

About Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.