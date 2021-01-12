Arcblock (ABT) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars.

