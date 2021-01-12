Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.94

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 13408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 1.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 9.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 974,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

