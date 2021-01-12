ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC) Shares Gap Up to $12.19

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $14.32. ArcLight Clean Transition shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 687,336 shares.

About ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ:ACTC)

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

