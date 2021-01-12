Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 9.7%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.48 and last traded at $62.89. 2,342,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,457,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

