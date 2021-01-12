Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) Insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Purchases 1,376 Shares

Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter purchased 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 2,411 shares of Arden Partners plc (ARDN.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £289.32 ($378.00).

Shares of LON:ARDN traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9.15 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,283. Arden Partners plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the equity research, sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers corporate advisory services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth private clients, as well as M&A, sponsor, and NOMAD services.

