Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Shares of Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.50. Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 705,695 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £24.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.