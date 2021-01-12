Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

