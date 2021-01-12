Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 543,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 978,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of ARDC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,104. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.