Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $148,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ares Management by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

