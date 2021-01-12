Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $95.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.00, but opened at $112.50. Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at $98.00, with a volume of 16,641,988 shares.

The company has a market cap of £286.41 million and a P/E ratio of -237.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) alerts:

In other Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.