Argus Upgrades International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Buy

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.37.

NYSE IGT opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

