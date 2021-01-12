Ark (ARK) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $46.03 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,640,156 coins and its circulating supply is 126,419,259 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.