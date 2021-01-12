ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.6% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 314,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.