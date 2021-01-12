Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHH. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 73,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
