Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 719,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $884.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

