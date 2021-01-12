Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 719,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 99.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 73,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHH traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 1,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,161. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $884.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

