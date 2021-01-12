Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Update

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

