Arqma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,470.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Arqma has a total market cap of $47,126.02 and approximately $20,470.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,247.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.40 or 0.03099270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00393065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.01350675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00537676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00464938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00274684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00020676 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 13,916,142 coins and its circulating supply is 7,871,598 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.