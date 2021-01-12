Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.33

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.33 and traded as high as $38.29. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 10,788 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

